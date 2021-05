Jerusalem clashes: No direct danger posed to Armenian quarter, patriarchate

Amid the clashes in Jerusalem, the situation in the city’s Armenian quarter and the patriarchate is normal, with no direct dangers, according to Koryun Baghdasaryan, the Chancellor of the Armenian Patriarchate.

“The incidents are far from the Armenian quarter,” Baghdasaryan told ARMENPRESS.

He said the church ceremonies are proceeding as scheduled and nothing has been cancelled.

Tert