Coronavirus vaccinations: Second batch of Russian Sputnik V arrives in Armenia

Armenia continues the import of Russia’s Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccine.

The second batch, comprising 14,000 doses of the medication, arrived at the Zvartnots International Airport overnight, the Ministry of Health reports.

The first consignment, which reached the country last month, was distributed among the primary healthcare facilities for addressing the at-risk population’s health safety needs.

Sputnik V is intended for individuals aged between 18-54 who are either health workers in the risk groups or individuals with chronic health diseases or beneficiaries or employees of care centres. AstraZenece will be used for individuals aged above 18 who voluntarily apply for vaccination.

