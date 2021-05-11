Red Cross says it keeps visiting Armenian captives in Azerbaijan

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is visiting the Armenian captives held in Azerbaijan and is helping them maintain contact with their families, the ICRC in Armenia said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We keep visiting the people detained in relation to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, whose detention has been officially confirmed to us. We help their families to maintain contact with their loved ones usually through Red Cross messages, verbal messages and also phone calls and pre-recorded videos,” the ICRC said.

At a joint news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Baku earlier on Tuesday, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that the country has released all Armenian POWs, adding those who are still being held by Azerbaijan “intruded into the territory of Azerbaijan in December.”

