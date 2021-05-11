Armenia’s “Kafka’s Dream” included in the competitive program of Animatricks International Animation Festival

Animated film “Kafka’s Dream,” produced by the company ArStep-studio, with the financial support of the National Cinema Centre of Armenia, is included in the competitive program of Animatricks International Animation Festival, the National Cinema Center of Armenia reported. According to the source, the Festival will take place on May 20 to 23, in Helsinki.

The film was produced by Art Step Studio in 2020. Its screenwriter and director is David Babayan, producer – Armine Harutyunyan, designer – Gagik Babayan, sound engineer – Tigran Kuzikyan and music by Andranik Berberyan.

To remind, earlier this year the film was included in the Experimental Competition category of the Latvian T-Short Animated Film Online Festival.

Panorama.AM