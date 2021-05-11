Armenian Youth Federation’s Patrick Torossian on Biden’s recognition of the Armenian Genocide

Glendale City Hall glows with the colors of the Armenian Flag — red, purple and gold — in Glendale, Calif. on April 23, 2021.

Karine Reganyan follows up with Armenian Youth Federation chairperson Patrick Torossian about President Joe Biden’s recent recognition of the Armenian Genocide. Torossian discusses what Biden’s recognition means, why the United States had taken so long to recognize the genocide, and what the recognition implies for the future.

https://sundial.csun.edu/164696/arts-entertainment/armenian-youth-federations-patrick-torossian-on-bidens-recognition-of-the-armenian-genocide/