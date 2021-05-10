Pashinyan: Armenia enmity with Turkey must be manageable

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s enmity with Turkey must be manageable. Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this while answering the MPs’ questions at Monday’s special sitting of the National Assembly, during the latter’s debates on the matter of electing a new prime minister of Armenia.

According to the acting premier, Turkey is Armenia’s enemy, but also—its neighbor. “Today, only superpowers have enemies outside their [own] region. We only say that it is finally time to record: this enmity must be overseen and it must be managed, as when it reaches its peak, an ‘explosion’ can take place at any moment,” Pashinyan explained.

