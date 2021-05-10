Armenian acting FM, UN Secretary General discussed post-war situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

On May 10, acting Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian held a phone conversation with the UN Secretary General António Guterres. As press department at the Foreign Ministry reported, the interlocutors highlighted the efficient cooperation between Armenia and different specialized agencies of the UN.

“During the conversation special attention was paid to measures aimed at mitigating the humanitarian and socio-economic consequences occurred as a result of recent developments in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone. Briefing on the work done between Armenia and the relevant UN specialized agencies since the Azerbaijani aggression launched against Artsakh, specifically works to ensure the uninterrupted humanitarian access to Artsakh, the acting minister stressed that Azerbaijan continues politicizing the issue of humanitarian access to Artsakh and disrupts the relevant efforts of the international community.”

As an issue of urgent addressing in the context of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, both sides highlighted the return of all prisoners of war, captured civilians and other detained persons held in Azerbaijan. The parties also discussed introduction of practical international mechanisms to ensure the preservation and protection of historical-cultural and religious monuments in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.

The resumption of the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship was emphasized.

Panorama.AM