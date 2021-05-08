The construction of 30 block-modular camps for Russian peacekeepers completed in Nagorno-Karabakh

The specialists of the Russian Ministry of Defense have completed the construction of 30 block-modular camps for servicemen of the peacekeeping contingent, the country’s Defense Ministry reported on Saturday.

As the head of the construction headquarters in Nagorno-Karabakh Major General Yuri Khort informed the final stage of the construction has completed in Shushi, Qaregah and Jraberd settlements. In his words, the block-modular camps create comfortable living conditions for the personnel.

The block-modular town is full-fledged objects, which are equipped with all the necessary components of life support systems (electricity, autonomous heating, a bathroom, water supply, drainage), equipped with furniture (bed, wardrobe, kitchen set, tables, chairs, shower) and household appliances (electric stove, refrigerator, washing machine, microwave oven, TV, air conditioner, boiler).

Panorama.AM