Statistics show growth in Armenia’s permanent population

Armenia’s permanent population grows, according to the latest figures released by the Statistical Committee. The country’s population numbered 2,963,300 as of January 1, 2021 to compare to 2,959,700 in January 2020.

According to the releaased data, 1,091,700 people live in capital city Yerevan, some 7,000 more than in 2020.

Panorama.AM