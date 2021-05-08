Komandos posthumously awarded with the highest title of National Hero of Armenia

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on Saturday, posthumously granting the country’s highest honorary title of National Hero of Armenia to renowned Armenian commander, Artsakh liberation war hero Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan (Komandos).

As the press department at the President’s Office reported, the award was granted for the exceptional services of nationwide importance rendered to the Republic of Armenia in forming and developing the Armed Forces, as well as in ensuring the defense and security of the Fatherland.

Panorama.AM