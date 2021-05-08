Hraparak: Armenia ‘close to completing’ appointment of new ambassador in Washington

The US Department of State is said to have given a formal approval to the appointment of a new Armenian ambassador in Washington.

The agrément for installing Lilit Makunts, the head of the ruling My Step faction in parliament, in the high-ranking diplomatic post, was issued several weeks ago, says the paper, adding that she is now waiting for the National Assembly’s dissolution to head to the United States.

Yet, against the backdrop of the existing anger among Foreign Ministry “veterans”, the authorities had to come up with a compromise solution so to speak, appointing Ruben Karazyan, a career diplomat with about 30 years’ length of service, as the Armenian ambassador to Turkmenistan. According to the paper, more “professional appointments” are yet to come in the near future.

The authorities are said to have given a promise not to interfere in the accomplished institutions’ affairs.

The paper notes that the revolutionary government’s interventions in the Foreign Ministry began back in 2018 after they promoted Ruben Rubinyan, a member of Nikol Pashinyan’s Civil Contract Party, to the post of a deputy minister.

Tert