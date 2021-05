Spanish MP calls for immediate release of Armenian POWs

Spanish lawmaker Antón Gómez-Reino from the Unidas Podemos party urged Azerbaijan to immediately release all Armenian prisoners of war (POWs), the Armenian Embassy in Spain reported.

“Azerbaijan must immediately return all prisoners of war to the Armenian people. Azerbaijan must realize that it cannot continue to violate the rights of the Armenian people. All POWs should reunite with their families,” the Spanish MP said in a video message.

