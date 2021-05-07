Anna Naghdalyan: Consensus formed within the international community on the immediate repatriation of Armenian prisoners

“Armenia has fully implemented its obligations under Article 8 of the November 9, 2020, trilateral statement and returned all Azerbaijani prisoners of war, including two persons convicted of the murder of a minor in 2014,” Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said in response to media enquiries about the May 5 statement of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs on the issue of prisoners.

“The growing pressure on Azerbaijan from various countries and international organizations demonstrated that a consensus is being formed within the international community on the immediate repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and captured civilians in accordance with the requirements of international humanitarian law,” Naghdalyan stressed, as quoted by the ministry press service.

Asked to comment on Azerbaijani allegations that Armenia does not provide information on missing persons of the first Artsakh war and mining issues, Naghdalyan said: “In the light of growing international pressure on the release of prisoners of war, Azerbaijan is trying to put forward fake agendas, seeking excuses for not fulfilling its humanitarian obligations.Armenia is always willing to cooperate with international partners in addressing humanitarian issues.”

Panorama.AM