World Bank to provide 3,7 million dollars to Armenia for Artsakh relief projects

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. The World Bank will provide a 3,7 million grant to the Armenian government for the implementation of 4 relief projects in Artsakh.

Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan said the 4 projects are part of the rehabilitation roadmap unveiled in November 2020 by the prime minister.

The funds will be used to co-finance social assistance and employment projects.

