Ter-Petrosyan urges former presidents to form ‘National Consent Bloc’ ahead of snap elections

The entire Armenian nation is now obliged to have the understanding that the reproduction of Pashinyan’s regime poses essentially more hazards to Armenia and Artsakh than the hypothetical threats coming from Azerbaijan and Turkey, first President Levon Ter-Petrosyan said in an article today, proposing the formation of a pre-electoral alliance with the second and third presidents.

In his article published in iLur.am, the former president released also the statement adopted at his meeting with Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan. Providing an in-depth analysis of the past three years’ political developments, he predicted a dim future with irrevocable challenges as an alternative to the proposed “National Consent Bloc”.

According to Ter-Petrosyan, the meeting, conducted on his own initiative in late March, was aimed at raising the urgency of several pressing concerns.

As extremely vital challenges to the country, he stressed especially the importance of post-war rehabilitation efforts, the de-escalation of the domestic political tension, the prevention of any attempts to secure the current government’s reproduction (through preterm polls), as well as the formation of a new government “capable of meeting the challenges of time”.

“We declare that

“Regardless of the fundamental discords and sharp disagreements which formerly existed,

“Realizing our responsibility for the country’s fate,

“Not aspiring personally for any office in the future government,

“We will run in the upcoming elections as a National Consent Bloc representing the political forces, NGOs and high-profile intellectuals supporting us.

“We are confident that this statement will meet a positive reaction by the entire Armenian nation and the international community,” reads part of the joint statement.

The former presidents also promised to hold a press conference after the official launch of the electoral campaign to announce their platform and future political plans.

Tert