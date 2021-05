Lavrov arrives in Armenia for working visit

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Armenia today for a working visit.

At Zvartnots International Airport he was welcomed by Armenia’s acting Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian.

Within the franework of the visit Sergey Lavrov will have meetings with acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and acting Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu