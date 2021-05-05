FM hopes the Minsk Group will not follow but lead the processes around Nagorno-Karabakh peace process

The last two statements issued by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs reflect concerns raised by the Armenian side, Armenia’s acting FM Ara Aivazian stated on Wednesday at the Q/A session with parliamentarians.

“The Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship is entitled and has the international mandate to create a favorable environment for the conflicting parties to reach a settlement. I am happy to note that the Minsk Group seems showing signs of recovery. We are hopeful we would have a strong Co-Chairmanship which will not follow but lead the processes,” said Aivazian.

The minister also informed that he had had interactions with the co-chairmen in the past period.

As to the upcoming visit of Russian FM Sergey Lavrov to Armenia, Aivazian informed the visit is aimed at activating the discussions around resuming the peace talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Panorama.AM