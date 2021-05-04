Works of Saryan, Babajanyan, Ter-Tadevosyan to be performed at Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall

Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall will host a concert on Tuesday at 19.30 to open the 12th edition of the Armenian Composers’ Art Festival. The concert programme features works by Ghazaros Saryan, Arno Babajanyan, Jivan Ter-Tadevosyan. Violinist Hayk Kazazyan will perform with the State Symphony Orchestra of Armenia. The concert will be conducted by Vahagn Papyan.

The Armenian Composers’ Art Festival will be held this year from May 4 to 22, aiming to popularize the works of Armenian classic and contemporary composers’ works, recording of the symphony and chamber works of Armenian composers as well as digitization of the scores. Each year the festival traditionally bears the name of one famous composer, whose anniversary is being celebrated during that year. The Festival is held twice a year, and each session consists of 5-6 concerts.

Panorama.AM