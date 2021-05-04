Three Armenian POWs return to Yerevan

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Three Armenian prisoners of war were transferred from Baku to Yerevan. The plane carrying the captives landed at Yerevan’s Erebuni Airport.

“As a result of the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries, Azerbaijan has returned three Armenian prisoners of war amid growing international pressure. We are full of hope that this process will have its logical continuation and end soon,” a spokesperson for the office of the RA Acting Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan told Armenpress.

