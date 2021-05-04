Armenian Ombudsman sends excerpts from Aliyev’s Armenophobic speeches to the OSCE

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia’s Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan has attached excerpts from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s Armenophobic speeches to official letters sent to the OSCE Chairman-in-Office and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

“In these speeches, the President of Azerbaijan speaks in the language of force and threats, uses words that demean the dignity of the entire Armenian nation, the entire population of Armenia and Artsakh, are intimidating, cause tension in the Armenian society, while emphasizing the superiority of the Azerbaijani people,” Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan said in a Facebook post.

This new process initiated by the Human Rights Defender will be continuous. From now on, the speeches and messages of the President of Azerbaijan will be subject to special monitoring.

“Our goal is to show the genocidal policy of the Azerbaijani authorities, which is a serious threat to gross violations of human rights, constitute a threat of new atrocities, and endanger peace and security,” Tatoyan said.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu