Armenia and Artsakh ‘must hurry up’ to alleviate the situation, expert says

Intensive engineering work in different parts of the border with Artsakh and Armenia will remain high on the agenda of Azerbaijan in the next few years, Armenian military expert Tigran Abrahamyan, the head of the analytical center Henaket, said on Tuesday, stating it has both military and political significance for the country.

“In terms of the military significance, the deployment of a base, an observation post or an outpost presupposes the necessary equipment, and if Azerbaijan deploys a base in one direction or another, naturally it must carry out the necessary infrastructural and defensive work in parallel.

“Moreover, if Azerbaijan does not refuse to use force, it will create such a borderline that will allow it to carry out defense, counteroffensive and offensive tasks,” Abrahamyan wrote on Facebook.

In political terms, the presence of the border, especially in areas adjacent to settlements, highways and other strategic facilities, will be used by Azerbaijan to exercise control and to exert pressure on Armenia if necessary, the expert said.

“What we see in different directions of Artsakh or Armenia almost on a daily basis will become a part of our daily life.

“Even if Azerbaijan does not carry out provocations, it is clear that it will use this card for pressure and blackmail in relations with Armenia in order to achieve concessions on various issues.

“Armenia and Artsakh must hurry up to alleviate the situation. Azerbaijan gained initial advantages in terms of taking positions due to their quick and purposeful actions and the strange slow steps of the Armenian side.

“The work carried out by Armenia and Artsakh in this direction clearly does not neutralize the pace set by Azerbaijan, moreover, in the beginning, even in the conditions of unresolved border issues, Armenia had better prerequisites, but did not use its opportunities and now the Armenian side is in pursuit,” Abrahamyan said.

“Armenia is not using the necessary resources to take up the necessary positions in the new situation, and if we miss the opportunity now, the issue of maintaining the border balance in the coming years will be problematic, which will cause serious political, military, economic and social consequences for us,” he added.

Panorama.AM