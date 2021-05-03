National Assembly didn’t elect Nikol Pashinyan for PM

Armenia’s National Assembly failed Monday to elect Nikol Pashinyan as the country’s prime minister. Pashinyan’s candidate was nominated by the ruling “My Step” faction. 79 lawmakers participated in the vote out of 106 present at the NA sitting. Pashinyan received one in favor and 4 against votes, while 75 lawmakers abstained from the vote.

To remind, Pashinyan announced about his resignation in late April to diffuse the political crisis in the country through snap parliamentary elections slated for June 20. Elections can be held after the PM resigns and the parliament fails twice to elect a new one. The legislative body is then dissolved and early parliamentary elections are appointed. The two opposition factions in the parliament had said they are not planning to nominate their candidates for prime minister in line with the reached political agreement.

