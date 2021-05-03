Azerbaijani servicemen have tortured and killed 19 Armenian prisoners – lawyers

Azerbaijani servicemen tortured and killed 19 Armenian prisoners after the end of the 44-day war, lawyers Artak Zeynalyan and Siranush Sahakyan say.
“During the Second Artsakh War, which started on September 27, 2020, as well as after the signing of the tripartite statement on November 9, 2020, Armenian civilians and servicemen continued to be taken prisoner,” the lawyers said.
Nineteen of the captives were tortured and killed by Azerbaijani servicemen, which is considered a war crime.
The lawyers have appealed to the European Court of Human Rights regarding the facts of torture and killing of prisoners of war and prisoners.
Below is the list of servicemen and civilians killed:
Civilians:
Eduard Shahgeldyan
Arsen Gharakhanyan
Benik Hakobyan
Yelena Hakobyan
Serzhik Vardanyan
Ella Vardanyan
Genadi Petrosyan
Yurik Asryan
Misha Movsisyan
Anahit Movsisyan
Nina Davtyan
Misha Melkumyan
Soldiers:
Erik Mkhitaryan
Gagik Mkrtchyan
Arayik Poghosyan
Vardges Ghazaryan
Yuri Adamyan
Arthur Manvelyan
Narek Babayan
Artak Zeynalyan and Siranush Sahakyan represent the captives at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).
