Aronian finishes fourth in New in Chess Classic

GM Levon Aronian came fourth in the New in Chess Classic, the fifth leg on the $1.5 million Meltwater Champions Chess Tour.

Aronian lost to Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan in the battle for the third place, RIA Novosti reported.

Magnus Carlsen won the online tournament after beating Hikaru Nakamura.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2021/05/03/Aronian-New-in-Chess-Classic/2495532