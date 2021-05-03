ՅՈՒՆԱՍՏԱՆԻ ՎԱՐՉԱՊԵՏԷՆ ՆԱՄԱԿ Ն.Ս.Օ.Տ.Տ. ԱՐԱՄ Ա. ԿԱԹՈՂԻԿՈՍԻՆ / HIS HOLINESS ARAM I RECEIVES LETTER FROM GREEK PM THE HON. KYRIAKOS MITSOTAKIS

Ն.Ս.Օ.Տ.Տ. Արամ Ա. Վեհափառ հայրապետը 23 Ապրիլ 2021 թուակիր նամակ մը ստացաւ Յունաստանի վարչապետ Քիրիաքոս Միցոթաքիսէն։

Յիշեալ նամակին մէջ վարչապետը ողջունելով հայ ու յոյն ժողովուրդներու եւ եկեղեցիներու բարեկամական կապերը՝ կ՚ըսէ, թէ «ժամանակի խորութեան մէջ կը ցանկանք առաւել ամրապնդում մեր պատմական կապերուն»։ Ապա, ան իր բարեմաղթութիւնները կը ներկայացնէ Հայաստանի, մեր ժողովուրդին եւ Արամ Ա. Վեհափառ Հայրապետին։

Յայտնենք, որ Նորին Սրբութիւնը մօտէն կը ճանչնայ Յունաստանի վարչապետը եւ Աթենք իր այցելութեան առիթներով հանդիպումներ ունեցած է անոր հետ որպէս նախարար։

**********

The Honorable Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece wrote a April 23rd dated letter to His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the #ArmenianChurch, Holy See of Cilicia, which outlined the intimate relationship between the Greek and Armenian people and churches. Additionally, the letter stressed the importance to further enhance the special relationship that exists between two peoples. PM Mitsotakis conveyed his best wishes to the Armenian people as well as to His Holiness.

It’s noteworthy to mention that Catholicos Aram I has met with then-Minister Mitsotakis on various occasions during his visit to Greece and holds a personal relationship with the Prime Minister.

https://www.facebook.com/holyseeofcilicia/posts/4038717476149944