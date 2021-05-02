“Vaccines Against COVID-19 Are Essential to Save Lives ”, Dr. George Melikian

Dr. George Melikian is a doctor in Los Angeles specializing in infectious diseases. He spent weeks in Armenian hospitals during the 2020 Artsakh War, taking care of COVID-19 patients. He is back in Yerevan to investigate why the number of infections and deaths are increasing in Armenia yet again.

Dr. Melikkian talks with CivilNet’s Ani Paitjan about the lack of respiratory devices in the country and the issue of late diagnosis, both of which lead to hospitalization and death. He also raises the question of the fear of vaccines. Melikian says vaccines are essential in the fight againstCOVID-19 and in order for the country to see an end to the pandemic.

