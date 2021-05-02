Silent protests in Switzerland demand release of Armenian POWs

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenians and human rights activists around the world joined forces for the second silent protest to call for the immediate release of Armenian prisoners of war who are still held captive six month after the end of the hostilities on November 9, 2020.

For the second time in two weeks, this global action brought together more than 25 cities around the world on April 30, 2021, including Geneva, Lausanne, Lugano and Zürich in Switzerland, the Union of Armenians of Switzerland informs.

“We united to resist Azerbaijan’s shameful attempts to use the issue of Armenian prisoners of war in political and diplomatic negotiations,” the Union said in a Facebook post.

They called on the national government, their fellow citizens, the United Nations, human rights organizations and defenders to demand the immediate and unconditional release of more than 200 Armenian prisoners of war illegally detained in inhuman conditions in Azerbaijan’s prisons since the end of the war on November 9, 2020.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu