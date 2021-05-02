AYF Central Executive announces 2021 AYF Olympic Games

The AYF-YOARF Central Executive (CE) would like to provide another update on the 2021 AYF Olympic Games. We would like to thank all of our members, alumni, parents and families for your patience, understanding and continued support! This year, the AYF Olympic Games will not be held in Worcester. As a result of current restrictions in Massachusetts, we were not able to secure athletic venues early enough. The CE would also like to note its sincere appreciation and admiration of the hard work and amazing dedication the Worcester steering committee and community showed over the past two years; we can confidently state that the future Olympics in Worcester, Where It All Began, will be incredibly successful.

As it stands, the CE is pleased to announce that the 2021 AYF Olympic Games will be held in Providence, Rhode Island! Hotels, athletic venues and entertainment will be announced in short order. We are very excited to bring the community together once again and have the utmost faith in our region and the Providence community to execute a successful, fun and safe Olympic Games.

This year will also see the return of our region-wide ad book. Olympics is the financial lifeblood of the AYF, and the support of our community members is paramount to our continued success as an organization.

Of course, as pandemic trends continue to evolve, the CE would like to reiterate that the safety of our members, alumni, parents and families remains our top priority. Again, further updates will be forthcoming on restrictions and necessary guidelines for our Olympic Games this year.

We will see you in Providence!

AYF-YOARF Central Executive

Armenian Weekly