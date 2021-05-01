I will always stand with the Armenian community as we demand independence for Artsakh – Rep. Schiff

Siranush Ghazanchyan

I will always stand with the Armenian community to honor the martyred saints of the Armenian Genocide, and our work goes on as we continue the fight for justice and reparations, Member of the House of Representatives Adam Schiff said in a Facebook post.

“I will always stand with the Armenian community as we demand peace and independence for Artsakh.” he said.

“I will always stand with the Armenian community as we strengthen our ties to Armenia,” Rep. Schiff added.

