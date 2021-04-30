Digital transformation remains one of the pillars of integration, Armenia’s acting PM says at EAEU meeting

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Digital transformation remains one of the pillars of integration, Armenia’s acting PM says at EAEU meeting

Industry is one of the main driving forces of the Eurasian Economic Union’s economic system, Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the extended sitting of the EARU Intergovernmental Council in Kazan.

He stressed that it is impossible to create a full-fledged single market for goods without developing a coordinated policy in that direction. “We consider it necessary to continue the work aimed at deepening industrial cooperation and coordination of national industrial policies.”

“Undoubtedly, we are also interested in improving the competitiveness of goods produced in the EAEU, both in domestic and foreign markets,” the acting PM added.

Speaking about the document on the main directions of industrial cooperation within the EAEU until 2025, Pashinyan said one of its most important guidelines is the joint promotion of the innovative development of the industry and digital transformation.

“Given the changing economic situation, the transition to a new level of technological development of economies is crucial. Digital transformation remains one of the pillars of integration. We are traditionally of the opinion that it is necessary to deepen cooperation in this direction from now on,” the acting PM stated.

“I am confident that the implementation of the Strategic Directions in the future will allow us to achieve an agreed industrial policy and, together with other measures, will serve to improve the competitiveness of products produced in the Union,” Pashinyan stated.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu