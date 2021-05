Chinese vaccine to be delivered to Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

On April 30, the last day of World Immunization Week, coronavirus vaccine was sent from Beijing to Armenia with the support of the Chinese government, which will be in Yerevan as planned, Chinese Ambassador to Armenia Fan Yong said in a Facebook post.

The use of vaccines will have a positive impact on the process of overcoming the epidemic in Armenia.

“А friend in need is a friend indeed. Fighting together against the epidemic,” the Ambassador wrote.

