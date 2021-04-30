Armenian President hails US House Speaker Pelosi’s contribution to Genocide recognition

Siranush Ghazanchyan

In a letter to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian hailed her efforts in contributing to the recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

“US President Joe Biden joined the US Congress, recognizing the Armenian Genocide, emphasizing that “what happened should never happen again.” We are sincerely grateful to all those who, through dedication, zeal, morality, or any other support, contributed to the restoration of justice,” the President wrote.

“You and your team have always said that the barbarity against the Armenian people was genocide. Adhering to your values, you did your best to achieve the official recognition and commemoration of the Armenian Genocide. Thank you, Madam Speaker,” the President added.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu