Robert Kocharyan: Governance crisis at the heart of all problems in Armenia

The governance crisis is at the root of all problems in Armenia, second Armenian President Robert Kocharyan said at a meeting with his supporters on Monday, 26 April.

“The economy has been mismanaged, as a result of which we have an economic downturn. Due to mishandling the war, we have suffered a defeat, have casualties and many prisoners of war,” the ex-president said.

He stressed that the inability to get back POWs also testifies to the fact that the state authorities lack management skills.

“Armenia can be strengthened by eliminating the crisis in public administration. It is possible to get back our captives, regain Shushi and Hadrut and become the most powerful state in the region through strengthening our positions in negotiations,” Kocharyan said.

A video featuring the second part of the meeting was released on the official Facebook page of the former president on Thursday.

Panorama.AM