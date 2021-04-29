Lavrov to visit Yerevan on May 5-6, Baku on May 10-11

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Yerevan on May 5-6 and Baku on May 10-11, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters at a press briefing on Thursday.

“In accordance with the existing agreements, Russia’s top diplomat will pay working visits to Yerevan on May 5-6 and Baku on May 10-11,” she sai

“Negotiations with the leadership of Armenia and Azerbaijan are planned. During the contacts, it is planned to consider a wide range of issues of bilateral and regional cooperation and interaction in the international arena. Priority attention will be paid to the practical aspects of the implementation of the statements by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia of November 9, 2020, and January 11, 2021,” Zakharova added.

