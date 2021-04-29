Catholicos Garegin II starts patriarchal visit to US

Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II has departed for the United States on a patriarchal visit, the press service of the Holy See of St. Echmiadzin reports.

The official statement says the Supreme Patriarch will have meetings with the prelate and assembly members of the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America, as well as with benefactors of the Armenian Apostolic Church (AAC).

Negotiations are scheduled also with different organizations and individuals for discussing the aftermaths of the Second Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war and the consequent challenges.

Tert