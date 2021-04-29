Artsakh gets 15,000 dozes of Russian Sputnik V vaccine

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Republic of Artsakh has received 15,000 dozes of Russian Sputnik V vaccine, President Arayik Harutyunyan said in a Facebook post.

He expressed gratitude to the Russian Armenian Lazarev Club and its Board Coordinator, member of the Russian State Duma Konstantin Zatulin, thanks to whom thousands in Artsakh will be secure from Covid-19.

“This is a great help to Artsakh, which is overcoming the effects of the war, in curbing the spread of the epidemic,” the President said.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu