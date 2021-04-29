Armenia-EU Joint Visa Facilitation Committee held its regular meeting

The 6th Virtual Meeting of the Armenia-EU Joint Visa Facilitation Committee took place on April 28. As the press service at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported, the Meeting was co-chaired by Tigran Samvelian, Head of the European Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, and Dimitri Giotakos, Head of the Visa Policy and Document Security Unit of the Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs of the European Commission.

The parties welcomed the Armenia-European Union Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, entered into force on 1 March, 2021, which is a milestone for the Armenia-EU relations.

Furthermore, in the context of the Armenia-EU Visa Facilitation Agreement, both sides recognized the progress in the implementation of the Agreement and considered further steps aimed at its full implementation and increase of the effectiveness. They also discussed the relevant statistics and raised some issues connected with the Agreement’s implementation, in particular in the areas of migration management, document security, visa policy, border-management and migration-information systems․

The importance of the continuous mutual efforts aimed at promoting the mobility of citizens, fighting illegal migration and opening in due course the Visa Liberalization Dialogue has been underlined, the source said.

Panorama.AM