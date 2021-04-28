Robert Kocharyan reveals reason behind his political comeback

Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan has revealed the reason behind his political comeback, attributing it to the misrule of the incumbent authorities.

“Why am I coming back? They made me come back. If the situation in the country were good, I would have never thought of comeback, because, to be honest, it was very interesting for me to work in an investment company, it seemed to me that I had found my place,” Kocharyan said.

“But to remain indifferent, to step aside in this situation and think, well, someone else will resolve this issue … I do not see who can resolve it. I believe I am one of those people capable of handling this situation due to my experience, knowledge and biography,” the second president of Armenia said, adding that the reason for his political comeback is the sense of responsibility towards the country.

Among other matters, the participants asked the ex-president whether it is possible to bring Armenia out of the crisis and what steps should be taken to that end. In his speech, Kocharyan expressed conviction that it is possible.

“There is an opportunity to turn Armenia into a large construction site, to create jobs for everyone. We just need to work, be disciplined, take responsibility and move steadily towards the restoration of Armenia,” he said.

The video of the meeting has been released by Robert Kocharyan’s office.

Panorama.AM