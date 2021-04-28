Podcast: The community on Armenian remembrance

Pejvauk Shahamat

In this podcast, Lucy Keroglyan and Karine Reganyan speak to members of the Armenian community and gather their thoughts on Armenian Remembrance Day and what it means to them.

Lucy Keroglyan talks to Ani P, a 12 year-old student at Ferrahian High School, about what Armenian Remembrance Day is like in an Armenian school.

Karine Reganyan talks to Armenian Youth Federation chairperson Patrick Torossian about the role of the AYF and what they do to gain awareness for Armenian Remembrance Day. Torossian talks about AYF’s goals, such as the worldwide recognition of the Armenian Genocide. The Armenian genocide is now formally recognized in the United States after President Joe Biden released a statement on Saturday.

