Hayastani Hanrapetutyun: Armenian Genocide recognition and Turkish fears

US President Joe Biden with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

US President Joe Biden’s statement recognizing the 1915-1923 mass killings of the Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as genocide did not apparently come as a surprise to Turkey, especially after that country’s removal from the F-35 program.

Such a development was not perceived as a “serious calamity” by Ankara despite the anger expressed in an earlier statement. The paper cites the recent remark by Mustafa Shentop, Turkey’s Grand National Assembly Speaker who said, “Armenia and the Armenian Diaspora are increasingly infatuated with the dreams about the Armenian Kingdom”.

In light of such attitudes, Turkey’s denial is not thought to be concerned so much with the use of “genocide” by a specific country as with the logically interrelated consequent move to raise demand for the national cause.

“The price for the Armenian Genocide is not just the retribution for human, cultural, economic and moral damage but rather the reinstatement of justice, i.e. – the elimination of the consequences of dispossession. That’s the only possible way towards mitigating the 1915 bloody chapter for both Turkey and ourselves, as well as the international community,” says the paper, commenting on the report.

Tert