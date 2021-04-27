YouTube deletes video of Turkish businessman saying Armenian Genocide is “slander of the century

YouTube has deleted a propagandistic video made in Turkey that denies the Armenian Genocide, the Greek City Times reported.

“Doğan Kasadolu, a Jewish-Turkish businessman living in Constantinople and known for his anti-coup speeches, made a statement on a television channel the day Biden made a statement,” Super Haber reported.

YouTube deleted a video of Kasadolu describing the Armenian Genocide, and in effect the Greek and Assyrian Genocides too, as the “slander of the century.” It was deleted because of the obvious hate speech in the video, according to the source.

Panorama.AM