US applying ‘carrot and stick policy’ to Armenia, Azerbaijan – Karen Bekaryan

The United States is applying the ‘carrot and stick policy in relation to Armenia and Azerbaijan in an attempt to evoke anti-Russian sentiments in both countries, political analyst Karen Bekaryan said Monday, commenting on Washington’s somewhat strange silence during the second Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) war and President Joe Biden’s formal acknowledgement of the Armenian Genocide in his April 24 address.

“With its silence throughout the entire war and non-specific attitude – reflected in the form of a failure to condemn the use of force – after the war, the United States gave a clear message that it is digesting the crimes committed by Azerbaijan,” he said during the televised analysis Between the Lines on ArmNews TV channel.

Agreeing that Biden’s boldness to use the term “genocide” in referring to the Ottoman-era mass killings of Armenians “might be perceived as a kind of carrot for Armenia”, Bekraryan also warned of implicit attempts to initiate a new Armenian-Turkish reconciliation process under the US sponsorship.

“We are dealing with a very subtle situation, where it is important for us to be a real state. But we are also dealing with another platform of ‘Never Again’ at present. The authorities, which torpedoed the foreign policies in practically every direction and suffered a defeat, have now engaged themselves in this farce to secure their own reproduction, leaving aside everything else. The world around seething with rage, all this may have a devastating impact on us. Had we learned lessons from history, all this would not have happened at all,” he said.

https://www.tert.am/en/news/2021/04/27/karen-bekaryan/3596265