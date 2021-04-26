Russian peacekeepers hold a humanitarian and medical action in Shahumyan region of Artsakh

In Aknaberd settlemennt in Shahumyan region of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), officers of the Humanitarian Response Centre of the Russian peacekeeping contingent organized the transfer of over 1,000 kilograms of humanitarian aid delivered to Nagorno-Karabakh by Russian public and charitable organizations to those in need. As the Russian defense ministry reported, the peacekeepers handed over food packages, medical supplies and basic necessities to large families, internally displaced persons and refugees.

Also, a field point was deployed in the village to provide qualified medical assistance to residents of the village, refugees and internally displaced persons.

“During the action, Russian peacekeepers provide targeted humanitarian aid. Basically, large families and families of internally displaced persons receive it,”said Colonel Dmitry Perepelkin, a representative of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh. “Specialists of the special-purpose medical unit have deployed a mobile medical centre, where medics such as a surgeon, otolaryngologist, ophthalmologist, dentist and cardiologist provide qualified medical assistance to the local population,” he added.

During the reception of the population, which was conducted on the basis of the deployed medical pneumatic module, doctors of the special purpose medical unit provided qualified medical care to more than 100 residents of the village.

