Robert Kocharyan’s visit to Tsitsernakaberd not broadcast live, his son says

The son of Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan, Levon Kocharyan, called attention to the fact that the visit of the former president to the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial on April 24 to pay tribute to the Armenian Genocide victims was not broadcast live on TV.

“‘Coincidence’… at the time when Robert Kocharyan visited the memorial, the live streaming was interrupted, being restored only after some time. Robert Kocharyan’s visit was not broadcast live via the signal of the Public TV Company,” Levon Kocharyan wrote on Telegram.

“In the meantime, there was a failure of the internet connection and broadcasting on the territory of the memorial,” he added.

Panorama.AM