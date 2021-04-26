Macron, Putin agree on “concrete initiatives” on Nagorno Karabakh

Siranush Ghazanchyan

French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to relaunch efforts to reach lasting settlement of the Karaabkh conflict, Le Figaro reports, quoting the Élysée Palace

In a phone conversation initiated by the French side Macron underlined the “need to make concrete progress on the issue of prisoners, humanitarian support and the preservation of heritage.”

“The two presidents agreed to relaunch efforts within the framework of the Minsk group to reach a lasting settlement of the situation” and “concrete initiatives will be taken in this direction in the coming days,” the presidency specified.

On Saturday Macron discussed the Karaabkh issue with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu