Lithuanian FM visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The delegation headed by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex and paid tribute to the memory of the Holy Martyrs.

Gabrielius Landsbergis has arrived in Armenia for an official visit.

Within the framework of the visit the Foreign Minister had a meeting with Armenian Goreign Minister Ara Aivazian.

He will also meet with President Armen Sarkissian, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, National Assembly Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan.

The meeting of the Foreign Ministers will be followed by a joint press conference.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu