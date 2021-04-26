Lawyer: Tigran Avinyan must convene special cabinet meeting to assume duties of interim PM

Leader of the opposition One Armenia party, lawyer Artur Ghazinyan urges Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan to hold a special cabinet meeting to take over the duties of the caretaker prime minister following the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Pashinyan announced his resignation on Sunday to pave the way for the snap parliamentary elections slated for 20 June. However, he said that he will continue to exercise the duties of the prime minister “to the full extent”, citing the applicable law and the Constitution.

“Nikol Pashinyan has resigned, therefore, he is no longer the prime minister of the Republic of Armenia.

“In such conditions, Tigran Avinyan must convene an extraordinary cabinet meeting to affirm that it is impossible for the prime minister to fulfill his duties and assume the duties of Armenia’s interim prime minister,” Ghazinyan wrote on Facebook on Monday.

The opposition figure stated the National Security Service of Armenia should end the state protection of Nikol Pashinyan, while the person dealing with the government affairs should take measures to remove Pashinyan from the prime minister’s official residence.

“I would like to reiterate that according to the Constitution and the applicable law, Nikol Pashinyan is NOT the interim prime minister of Armenia, all decrees signed by him during this period are null and void, and his orders are not subject to execution by the executive bodies of the state administration of Armenia,” Ghazinyan said.

