Hripsime Arakelyan steps down from Yerevan City Council

Prosperous Armenia faction member Hripsime Arakelyan has announced her resignation from the Yerevan City Council.

In a post on Facebook on Monday, she outlined the reasons for her decision.

“2.5 years ago I assumed the mandate of a member of the Yerevan City Council. During this period, I tried my best to change the life of a Yerevan citizen for the better. Alas, we all know what has been happening in our country for the recent 3 years, and it was futile hopes that it was possible to achieve success together with the My Step faction members,” she said.

“And the shameful events of the recent seven months made it impossible for me to work and discuss any matter with these irresponsible people any longer, to be with them at meetings in the same room. This is contrary to my principles, that is why I am stepping down as a member of the Yerevan City Council.

“I would like to thank the Prosperous Armenia Party for cooperation and trust over the past 2.5 years. I wish the PAP every success in the upcoming parliamentary elections,” Arakelyan added.

Panorama.AM