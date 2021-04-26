Expert expects Pashinyan’s party to win Armenian parliamentary election in June

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Armenia’s Civil Contract party, which plans to nominate Nikol Pashinyan for prime minister, is likely to win an early parliamentary election scheduled for June 20, Valdai International Discussion Club expert Stanislav Pritchin said.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan earlier announced his resignation but will continue to serve as prime minister until the election.

“If nothing extraordinary happens, Pashinyan is likely to win, though his victory won’t be as resounding as before,” the expert pointed out. According to polls, Pashinyan still enjoys high popular support, Pritchin noted. “In fact, despite the results of the Karabakh war, the low approval rating of his predecessors works for him. And there is no third power, so in many ways, there is no alternative leader,” the expert noted.

However, in his words, some unexpected developments concerning the domestic situation in Armenia and relations with Azerbaijan could affect the election’s outcome.

TASS