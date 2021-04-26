COAF and Tacori Partner to Support Children in Rural Armenia

Mother’s Day Auction to Feature Tacori Hand-Crafted Jewelry.

LOS ANGELES—Children of Armenia Fund and luxury jewelry company Tacori have joined forces in support of programs aimed at educating and empowering thousands of children in rural Armenia. A generous donation of exquisite jewelry pieces by Tacori will be auctioned by COAF during various fundraisers throughout 2021. The first auction this year will run from April 26 to May 11 in honor of Mother’s Day. All proceeds from the auction will go directly towards COAF’s education, health, social, and economic programs in 64 beneficiary villages throughout Armenia.

Tacori is a leading name in luxury jewelry, especially known for unique, high-quality engagement rings featuring signature crescent designs. Tacori jewelry is hand-crafted with extraordinary care by master artisans in California. From the first unique crescent design to today’s simple and elegant new styles, Tacori blends beauty, tradition and innovation in collections that capture the spirit of modern love and become cherished heirlooms for generations. Founded in 1979 in Los Angeles, Tacori remains proudly family-owned, and is led today by the second-generation of the Tacorian family. COAF’s initiatives to empower youth in the Tacorian ancestral homeland of Armenia are of particular interest to Tacori.

Children of Armenia Fund was founded in 2003 and has been at the forefront in rural development in Armenia with its holistic and comprehensive approaches aimed at providing youth in villages across Armenia with opportunities to reach their full potential and contribute to the advancement of their communities. COAF started with one village in 2003 and today its innovative education, healthcare, social and economic programs, as well as infrastructure projects have changed the lives of over 107,000 people across 64 villages in six provinces of Armenia, with an overall investment of $50 million.

The long-term impact made on thousands of children in Armenia’s isolated rural regions with limited resources has been a major catalyst in the nation-building process. COAF believes in empowering Armenia’s future generations by giving them the power to dream beyond what is expected of them. COAF implements a wide array of village-based programs in 64 villages and built the state-of-the art SMART Center in the Lori region of Armenia which features a curriculum emphasizing novel teaching techniques, leveraging both project-based and action-based learning.

The COAF SMART model is designed to be replicated throughout Armenia. Innovation and creativity continue to be the cornerstones of COAF’s initiatives, yet this past year has proven a dire need to focus on humanitarian needs in Armenia due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent attack on Artsakh. COAF has increased the scale of its healthcare and social programs in response to both crises. Providing new and/or renovated homes for displaced families from Artsakh who have found refuge in our beneficiary communities in Armenia is also a major project currently being implanted. COAF is taking all necessary steps to ensure these families are fully integrated in their newfound rural communities. All administrative costs are fully covered by COAF founder Garo Armen and the board of trustees, allowing 100 percent of all donations to go towards the organization’s critical programs.

Join COAF and Tacori in celebrating the mothers in your life while honoring the mothers of rural Armenia who are inspirations for us all. You may place bids on the stunning Tacori pieces being auctioned by visiting the website from April 26 to May 11. The stylish collection being featured is a modern take on iconic glamour with bold, sophisticated, and unique pieces.

